The Queen’s Health Systems has appointed a new vice president and a new senior director:

>> Linda Puu has been named vice president of Quality and Patient Safety at QHS. Puu has more than 35 years of experience as a nurse and nurse leader with a clinical background in critical care and telemetry. She most recently served as vice president of Quality, Safety and Care Experience at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii.

>> Darryn Dunbar, has been promoted to senior director of Nursing Administration and Throughput at The Queen’s Medical Center. He previously served as director of Critical Care Services at The Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu.

