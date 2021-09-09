comscore Planning Commission closes public testimony on short-term rental bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Planning Commission closes public testimony on short-term rental bill

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

The Honolulu Planning Commission took no action on a measure that would change the restriction of a short-term rental to 180 days, from less than 30 days. After listening to over 200 testifiers, largely against the measure, the commissioners decided to close public testimony, but not make a decision until a Sept. 29 meeting. Read more

