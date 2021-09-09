Cindy Luis: Evan Silberstein enjoying beach at University of Hawaii, in the interim
By Cindy Luis
Today
Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY WALLY NELL
Coach Evan Silberstein speaks to his Wahine Rainbows players Brittany Tiegs and Nikki Taylor in a match against their opponents from Long Beach State during the AVCA Collegiate Women’s Sand Volleyball Pairs Championships in Gulf Shores, AL. Hawaii beat Long Beach State 21-15, 19-21, 17-15.