Rainbow Wahine soccer falls to Idaho

Despite a breakthrough for the Hawaii offense, the Rainbow Wahine soccer team closed a three-match road trip with a 3-2 loss to Idaho on Wednesday in Moscow, Idaho.

Idaho’s Jadyn Hanks gave the Vandals the lead less than two minutes into the match at the Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center and Rainbow Wahine sophomore Kelci Sumida answered in the ninth minute with UH’s first goal of the season after being shut out in the season’s first four matches.

Idaho regained the lead on a Maddy Lasher goal in the 27th minute and the Wahine tied it again in the 49th minute on freshman Krista Peterson’s first career goal. But Idaho’s Margo Schoesler scored the game-winner in the 70th minute and held off the Wahine, who fell to 0-4-1.

UH opens the Big West season against Cal State Northridge on Sept. 23 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.