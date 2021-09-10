Oahu businesses, groups team up to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at Aala Park in Honolulu

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at Aala Park on Sunday and again on Oct. 3.

American Savings Bank, Hawaii Pacific Health and community organizations have partnered to encourage vulnerable communities in Oahu to get vaccinated.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and will free for the public to attend.

There will be “treats, giveaways and resources from community partners” for those who receive their vaccinations.