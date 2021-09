Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Carlsmith Ball has announced two promotions to partner in the firm’s Maui and Honolulu offices:

>> Catherine (Cathy) L.M. Hall was most recently elected by attorney peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch 2022 for Land Use and Zoning Law and Litigation — Real Estate. She previously served as an extern to Susan Oki Mollway, chief district judge of the U.S. Court of Hawaii, and Michael D. Wilson, judge of the 1st Circuit Court, State of Hawaii (now Hawaii Supreme Court justice). Hall has been with Carlsmith Ball since 2013.

>> Avery C.M. Matro is a member of Carlsmith Ball’s Transactional practice group. Her practice focuses on administrative law, corporate, real estate and project development-related matters. Matro was also selected by attorney peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch 2022 for Administrative/Regulatory Law and Real Estate Law. She previously served as deputy prosecuting attorney for the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney before joining Carlsmith Ball in 2016.

