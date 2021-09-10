Game Day: Hawaii vs. Oregon State
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:26 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. hauled in a pass ahead of Portland State safety David Joseph during Saturday’s 49-35 win at the Ching Complex.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wide receiver Trevon Bradford led Oregon State with five catches for 75 yards in a road loss to Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree