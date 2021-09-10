comscore Game Day: Hawaii vs. Oregon State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Game Day: Hawaii vs. Oregon State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. hauled in a pass ahead of Portland State safety David Joseph during Saturday’s 49-35 win at the Ching Complex.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. hauled in a pass ahead of Portland State safety David Joseph during Saturday’s 49-35 win at the Ching Complex.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Wide receiver Trevon Bradford led Oregon State with five catches for 75 yards in a road loss to Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Wide receiver Trevon Bradford led Oregon State with five catches for 75 yards in a road loss to Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday.

Four-back Calvin Turner made the “SportsCenter” Top 10 highlights last week when he caught a lateral on the right side, pirouetted off two defenders’ radar, then raced around the left side for a 36-yard TD. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up