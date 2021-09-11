6 with Hawaii ties died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Six from Hawaii who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks

>> Heather Ho, 32, was a rising star in the culinary world when just a few months before Sept. 11, 2001, she took a job as executive pastry chef at Windows on the World on the 107th floor of World Trade Center’s north tower. The 1987 Punahou School alumna graduated with honors from Boston University before enrolling in the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. Ho, described as a petite woman with boundless energy and a passion for food, was at work when the first hijacked plane hit at 8:46 a.m.

>> The morning of the terrorist attacks, Hawaii-born Patricia Colodner, 39, had walked with her husband and 9-year-old daughter to a bus stop before voting in New York City’s mayoral primary, their 2-year-old son in tow. Colodner, remembered as a vivacious woman who brought joy to family and friends, had moved to New York after graduating from Our Redeemer Lutheran High School in 1979. An executive secretary at Marsh Inc. on the 96th floor of the World Trade Center’s north tower, Colodner was on the phone with a friend when the line went dead. She was one of 358 company employees who perished that day.

>> Georgine Corrigan, 55, was a hardworking single mother who moved to Hawaii in 1976 with her 6-year-old daughter. The outgoing Ohio native and doting grandmother opened an antiques and collectibles business after taking on a wide range of jobs to support her family, including as a bank teller, beauty salon manager and logo designer for a textile firm. After visiting family on the East Coast, Corrigan boarded United Airlines Flight 93 in Newark, N.J., on her way home to Hawaii.

>> Maile Hale, 26, quickly rose to vice president and chief operating officer of Boston Investor Services just two years after joining the company in 1997, right after graduating with honors in chemistry from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. On Sept. 11, 2001, she was attending a business conference at Windows on the World. Hale, remembered for her smarts and sense of humor, and a passion for dance and the ocean, was 1993 class valedictorian at Kaiser High School, where she was memorialized with a plaque on a boulder beneath a milo tree.

>> Christine Snyder, 32, boarded United Flight 93 after attending a forestry conference in Washington, D.C., and sightseeing in New York City. The Kailua native was a project manager for The Outdoor Circle and its first certified arborist. Snyder loved working with students and embraced the organization’s mission “to keep Hawaii clean, green and beautiful.” After her death, volunteers completed her project to plant 155 trees in a “lei of aloha” on Magic Island. A bench under a milo tree was dedicated in her memory.

>> Rich Y.C. Lee, 34, was one of the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees killed on Sept. 11, 2001. A strapping 6-foot-4, Lee was a musician and played football for Punahou School and Yale University, where he studied political science. The walls of his office on 104th floor of World Trade Center’s north tower, where he worked as managing director of equities technology, was plastered with photos of his 22-month-old son. A natural leader, Lee called his wife when the first plane hit, telling her to give his cell number to emergency workers, as he hoped to lead a group of co-workers to safety. When police tried to call him five minutes later, there was no answer. Punahou honored its 1986 alumnus by installing a plaque bearing his name in an end zone on the campus football field.