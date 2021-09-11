comscore 6 with Hawaii ties died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

6 with Hawaii ties died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2001 An interfaith religious service was held at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 13, 2001

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2001

    An interfaith religious service was held at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 13, 2001

  • COURTESY PHOTOS Six from Hawaii died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Six from Hawaii died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006 Kaiser High School has a memorial site for Maile Hale, the school’s 1993 valedictorian. On Sept. 11, 2001, she was attending a business conference at Windows on the World.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006

    Kaiser High School has a memorial site for Maile Hale, the school’s 1993 valedictorian. On Sept. 11, 2001, she was attending a business conference at Windows on the World.

Six from Hawaii who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii rooftop solar batteries harnessed to manage power grids

Scroll Up