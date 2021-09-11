6 with Hawaii ties died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2001
An interfaith religious service was held at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 13, 2001
COURTESY PHOTOS
Six from Hawaii died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006
Kaiser High School has a memorial site for Maile Hale, the school’s 1993 valedictorian. On Sept. 11, 2001, she was attending a business conference at Windows on the World.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree