comscore Freshman Sylas Alaimalo leads Damien to comeback victory over Pac-Five | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Freshman Sylas Alaimalo leads Damien to comeback victory over Pac-Five

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Damien’s Jayce Jay-Pedro, back, worked to bring down Pac-Five’s Ezekiel Rodrigues during the first half on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Damien’s Jayce Jay-Pedro, back, worked to bring down Pac-Five’s Ezekiel Rodrigues during the first half on Friday.

Down two touchdowns midway through the first quarter and watching its starting quarterback helped off the field with an injury, Damien’s was in jeopardy of seeing its 11-game win streak against Pac-Five come to an end. Read more

Previous Story
NFL Kickoff game posts highest TV numbers since 2015
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up