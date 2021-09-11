Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Pacific volleyball team earns first win of the season By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:34 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team put an end to its five-match losing streak to open the season, beating Western Oregon 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 15-10 in the Central Washington-Seattle Pacific Invitational on Friday at Ellensburg, Wash. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team put an end to its five-match losing streak to open the season, beating Western Oregon 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 15-10 in the Central Washington-Seattle Pacific Invitational on Friday at Ellensburg, Wash. Caroline Gomes led HPU (1-5) with 13 kills and added 11 digs. Nicole Ferris added 11 kills and three blocks. Isabel Hurliman led the Wolves (2-4) with 17 kills and 14 digs. Previous Story NFL Kickoff game posts highest TV numbers since 2015 Next Story Scoreboard