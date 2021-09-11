Hawaii Pacific volleyball team earns first win of the season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team put an end to its five-match losing streak to open the season, beating Western Oregon 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 15-10 in the Central Washington-Seattle Pacific Invitational on Friday at Ellensburg, Wash.

Caroline Gomes led HPU (1-5) with 13 kills and added 11 digs. Nicole Ferris added 11 kills and three blocks.

Isabel Hurliman led the Wolves (2-4) with 17 kills and 14 digs.