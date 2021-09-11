comscore Hawaii Pacific volleyball team earns first win of the season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific volleyball team earns first win of the season

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team put an end to its five-match losing streak to open the season, beating Western Oregon 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 15-10 in the Central Washington-Seattle Pacific Invitational on Friday at Ellensburg, Wash. Read more

Previous Story
NFL Kickoff game posts highest TV numbers since 2015
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up