LIVE BLOG: Oregon State leads Hawaii 24-7 at the half

SCORE: Oregon State 24, Hawaii 7, Halftime

CORVALLIS, ORE. >> The University of Hawaii football team is back on the road against another Pac-12 team in today’s nationally televised game against Oregon State at Reser Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors are 1-1 after opening the season with a road loss to UCLA of the Pac-12 and then rebounding to defeat FCS member Portland State last week at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. The Beavers lost to Purdue in their season-opener last week in Indiana.

The Warriors are seeking to replicate their uptempo offensive pace of last week’s first half when they averaged 22.6 seconds between snaps in racing to a 35-7 lead.

The Warriors will be without field cornerback Cameron Lockridge for the first half. Lockridge was ejected for helmet-to-helmet contact on a Portland State receiver in the third quarter. His punishment carries over to the first two quarters of this game. Georgia transfer Hugh Nelson II will make his first career start in Lockridge’s absence.

The Beavers list Tristan Gebbia as the their starting quarterback. But Gebbia did not play against Purdue because of a sore hamstring. Colorado transfer Sam Noyer started, but was pulled after three inconsistent quarters. Chance Nolan was 10-for-16 for 157 yards as Noyer’s replacement.

The Beavers are led by inside linebackers Avery Roberts and Omar Speights.

The game begins at 5 p.m. Hawaii time. Check back for updates.

