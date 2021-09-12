Hawaii records 7 new coronavirus-related deaths, 735 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 735 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 660 fatalities and 71,891 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is nearly 660,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 41 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 484 new cases on Oahu, 111 on Hawaii island, 57 on Maui, 56 on Kauai, five on Molokai, and 22 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials include probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 50,262 on Oahu, 8,899 in Hawaii County, 8,387 on Maui, 1,769 on Kauai, 137 on Lanai and 175 on Molokai. There are also 2,262 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,343 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 875.

The state’s 7-day average testing positivity rate is 7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,914,345 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday. Health officials say that 64.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 73.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,848 have required hospitalizations, with 26 new hospitalizations reported today.

