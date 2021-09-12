Puna man charged for allegedly firing gunshot in dispute with neighbor

A 45-year-old Puna man was charged Saturday after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor, Hawaii island police said.
Detectives conferred with Hawaii County prosecutors and charged Shawn Galigo with first-degree terroristic threatening and two firearm counts. His bail was set at $30,000.
He was also arrested and charged on two outstanding warrants for a $1,150 bail amount.
Galigo remains in custody and is scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday in Hilo District Court.
Police were called just before 3 p.m. Thursday to on Maile Way in the Ainaloa subdivision regarding a neighbor dispute involving gunshots.
Officers learned Galigo and a neighbor were arguing in front of Galigo’s home, when he allegedly pulled out and fired a pistol.
No one was injured.
Police believe he left the area on foot before they arrived. Police evacuated several residents on Maile Way until officers declared it was safe.
Detectives served a warrant shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday at the house and recovered a rifle and ammunition. Galigo turned himself in at the Hilo Police Station shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.
Police are asking for witnesses to the incident or anyone who had been in the area to call police at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2381 or casey.cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.
