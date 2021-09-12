comscore Column: Create COVID-19 fund for Hawaii businesses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Create COVID-19 fund for Hawaii businesses

  • By Cameron Deptula
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

In order to correct a major flaw in our state’s pandemic response, while protecting our communities from COVID-19, our state leaders and courts should strongly enforce new COVID-19 emergency orders and provide support for businesses impacted by them through the establishment of a COVID-19 special fund. Read more

