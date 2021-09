Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 13

6:40 p.m. today

Jihoon packs up to move in with his parents in the basement. Heesook is shocked by his demeanor. Seunghoon has an accident at the construction site.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. today

Jungae informs Miok that she is getting a divorce. Hyungseob agrees to the divorce and the three of them have a shouting match. Miok tells them to move out.

“Snow Lotus” Two-part drama special

Part 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

Linked by their dreams, an artist and a video game company president fall in love. Transcending time, they are meant to be together.

Part 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Lee Soo-hyun runs a video game company and has lucid dreams. Han Yeon-hee, a former art teacher, is hired by his company while pretending to be a man. Through her artwork, they realize they have the same dreams.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 9-10

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Chairman Oh puts Myung-jun and Hwa-kyung to a test. Yeon-hee goes to the station to see Ju-won. Woo-jung gets upset when Ju-won tells him to forget Hwa-kyung. Yeon-hee is bothered by Myung-jun’s lies.

Episodes 11-12

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ju-won gets upset when Myung-jun tells him not to bother him about him seeing Woo-jung. Chairman Oh asks Myung-jun to oversee the company. Hwa-kyung asks Do-bin for the reporter position. Do-bin is torn between Hwa-kyung and Woo-jung. Yeon-hee’s suspicion deepens concerning Myung-jun and Ju-won.

“Penthouse III”

Episode 19

7:55 p.m. Friday

Joo Dan-tae died an unforgettable death in the castle that he built. Cheon Seo-jin is about to get off the hook, using dementia as her crutch. Eun-byul hits rock bottom trying to support her mother, feeling guilty that she drove her mom to that state. Yoon-cheol wakes up, but he doesn’t make full recovery. He bids farewell to one daughter while trying to repair his relationship with the other.

Episode 20

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Yoon-cheol tries to persuade Eun-byul to leave with him, but the situation ends tragically when he encounters Seo-jin instead. Seo-jin’s motherly instinct is put to the test when Eun-byul is faced with danger. Seo-jin and Soo-ryeon’s ill-fated relationship is pushed to the brink.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.