Jamin Wong celebrates release of Ho‘aikane’s latest album

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • COURTESY JAMIN WONG Jamin Wong, 45, celebrated the release of the album, “Back on the Porch,” in July.

  • COURTESY JAMIN WONG “Back on the Porch” came out in in July.

Jamin “Chief Ragga” Wong was 8 when his father, Jamieson “Wongie” Kauinohea Wong Sr., moved the family from Oahu to the Big Island. When his father started playing music with a Big Island group named Ho‘aikane in the late 80s, Jamin Wong tagged along and played a drum machine. Read more

