Jamin Wong celebrates release of Ho‘aikane’s latest album
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY JAMIN WONG
Jamin Wong, 45, celebrated the release of the album, “Back on the Porch,” in July.
-
COURTESY JAMIN WONG
“Back on the Porch” came out in in July.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree