Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games.

Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

>> Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong returned from paternity leave Monday, two days after he and his wife, Alissa, welcomed their first child, son Kash Kaha.

>> Mets pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (Saint Louis) continued his rehab with three scorless innings for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y., on one hit and no walks in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons. He struck out six batters.

>> The Angels recalled outfielder/second baseman Kean Wong on Sept. 5.

>> The Charlotte Knights, the White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate, activated pitcher Kodi Medeiros (Waiakea) from the 7-day injured list on Sept. 5.

>> Pitcher Trayson Kubo (Leilehua) was activated from the injured list Tuesday and assigned to the A’s rookie league team in the Arizona Complex League. He has yet to make an appearance for his new team.

>> Outfielder Shane Sasaki came into the weekend swinging a hot bat, hitting .500 in his last 26 at-bats. He also scored 12 runs and stole six bases in that stretch and added another steal on Saturday, his third straight game with a swipe.

