Las Vegas Advisor: Main Street Station reopens in downtown Las Vegas

Downtown’s Main Street Station reopened last week ­after being shuttered for nearly 18 months. It marks the final hotel-casino downtown to return from the shutdown.

Its two restaurants resume operations with limited hours: The Triple 7 brewpub is open evenings only and the Garden Court Buffet is serving brunch daily and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays only. It’s the first casino to reopen with an operating buffet and the 11th casino buffet to return overall.

Buffet prices: Opening at $18.99 for brunch and $27.99 for dinner, the Main Street Station buffet comes in near the lower end of the buffet-price spectrum. The most expensive in town is the Caesar Palace dinner at $74.99. The lowest is the South Point breakfast at $9.95 (when you show a players card). Not only is it the lowest price, it comes with unlimited bloody marys.

Police kiosk: A first-of-its-kind “public-safety kiosk” has opened on the Strip. Located just north of the newly opened Resorts World, the 570-square-foot kiosk “provides a space for officers to engage with the public, answer questions and complete minor tasks.”

Video poker pop: A video poker player hit a $1 million jackpot at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last week. He was playing a $25 machine when he was dealt four aces with a kicker. That pays $100,000, but it was on a Ten Play machine, which means it paid $100,000 on each of 10 lines, adding up to the million-dollar payday.

Question: Last year there were no big free football contests due to the pandemic. Are they back?

Answer: No. It looks like the two big contests from Station Casinos and Boyd Gaming are gone for good. However, you can still play smaller-scale free contests at Rampart, Sunset Klondike and Ellis Island. Get a players card and submit your picks every week at a casino kiosk.

