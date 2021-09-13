Hawaii sees 461 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 72,352

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 461 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 72,352 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 660.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 503 fatalities on Oahu, 79 on Maui, 66 on Hawaii island, six on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 660,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 41 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 311 new cases on Oahu, 32 on Maui, 82 on Hawaii island, 27 on Kauai, two on Molokai and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 50,573 on Oahu, 8,419 on Maui, 8,981 in Hawaii County, 1,796 on Kauai, 137 on Lanai and 177 on Molokai. There are also 2,269 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,051 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 292.

By island, Oahu has 6,154 active cases, the Big Island has 1,376, Maui has 977, Kauai has 520, Lanai has six and Molokai has 18.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,932,578 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Sunday, up 18,233 from Friday. Health officials say that 65.5% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 73.8% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,862 have required hospitalizations, with 14 new hospitalizations reported today.

Nineteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,843 hospitalizations within the state, 3,119 have been on Oahu, 442 on Maui, 245 on the Big Island, 30 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 386 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.2%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.