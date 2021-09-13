Letters: Speculators drive up price of Hawaii homes; COVID-19 a health issue, not a discriminatory one; Surgery postponed because of unvaccinated

The current $1 million median home price on Oahu is insane. In 2020, 24% of homes sold in Hawaii were bought by out-of-state buyers. On Oahu, outside buyers bought 15% of homes. On Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island, it was more than 40%.

Non-local and local home-buying speculators continue to raise this insane price of home ownership, resulting in more houseless families and locals relocating to the continent, unable to afford a roof over their head. Live-in kupuna homeowners and renters will end up paying increased property taxes and rent as a result.

Homes used to be a residence. People work hard their whole lives to live comfortably, not struggle because of speculators. Which of our policymakers has the backbone to regulate this insane trend? We voters wish to know before the next election round.

Brad Baang

Waianae

Ensure state system uses secure QR codes

I am hoping that the state’s plan to roll out a QR system to verify vaccination status has a rock-solid identification factor (“State launches Hawaii SMART Health Card program as businesses prepare to implement new requirements,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 9). Otherwise I can envision a huge black market of QR codes being sold, traded and otherwise used fraudulently.

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

Vaccine rules don’t violate Bill of Rights

I am responding to a letter by Donna “Davina” Dufault (“Vaccine passports are discriminatory,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 9).

I also am a concerned, law-abiding human, and longtime Hawaii taxpayer. My father, brother, uncles and many friends also fought for the United States, putting their lives on the line for our freedoms.

I see zero evidence that Dufault’s Bill of Rights freedoms are being violated. She is very firmly in the minority here, as 72.9% of the state’s population has begun or completed the vaccine process.

It is time for those who have chosen to not get the vaccine to stay home and allow those of us who choose medicine and science to again live freely. You’ve had your chance to go about your lives as if there is no COVID-19. It is that attitude that has led us back to this place we unnecessarily find ourselves in once again.

It’s our turn now. We have worked peacefully and diligently together to once again create a safe society. We care about each other, and our beloved health care workers.

Deborah McGuire

Keauhou, Hawaii island

COVID-19 a health issue, not a discriminatory one

A letter claiming that vaccine passports are discriminatory was long on immature, self-centered entitlement and demands for “freedom” and “rights,” but very short of any mention of the responsibilities that go with every right (“Vaccine passports are discriminatory,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 9).

First of all, there is no established fact that “God promised us free will.” In fact, religions are rife with histories of peddling shame, guilt, control and oppression, and most impose many stringent rules on human behavior and threaten severe punishment for infractions.

COVID-19 is a public health issue and doesn’t “discriminate” by political affiliation or socio-economic status. After 9/11, strict security procedures were enacted at every airport. You either comply with those or simply relinquish your “right” to fly.

We will either defeat this deadly pandemic, now in its second year, together, or not at all.

William E. Conti

Waikiki

Surgery postponed because of unvaccinated

To all those who protest vaccination requirements: I do not fully understand why you gamble with your own health and well-being. You may win that bet, but the hospitals are filled with those who did not get a vaccine and lost that bet.

For those not vaccinated in the name of choice, you have taken away my choice. My needed surgery has been postponed for who knows how long. That means you have chosen pain, discomfort and more for me, worry for my family, and you are exhausting all hospital staff unnecessarily.

You have taken away medical choices for many, many people, not just me, right here in Hawaii and you put others at risk. Your “choice” chooses for others, not just you. This is just not OK.

Susan Parks

Kapolei

‘Star Trek’ shows how humanity can evolve

Sept. 8 marked the 55th anniversary of “Star Trek,” a vision brought to cinematic reality by the show’s creator, Gene Roddenberry. In this vision of the future, Earth is united as one humanity, overcoming bigotry and war.

“Star Trek’s” popularity represents a potential future for our world. It is a continual work in progress to create a more perfect union, not just for the U.S. but for humanity. Differences in races, gender, religion, political leanings and culture need to be overcome through respect and appreciation of what we can each contribute to the betterment of society.

Belief in science as a common denominator can be the glue to enhancing society. Many already follow a famous quote to “think globally, act locally.” To take this a step further, we can each, individually, “boldly go” to embrace the idealistic values of “Star Trek’s” vision to evolve.

John Lee

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter