COVID-19 testing sites open on Oahu

COVID-19 testing sites have opened to accommodate compliance with Safe Access Oahu, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for restaurant dining, or to enter gyms, and other businesses. In addition, many businesses and government agencies are now requiring employees to do the same.

Here’s a list of some testing sites:

Blaisdell Arena

>>Drive-through testing, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Results of the Binax Now rapid antigen test in an hour or PCR nasal swab test results within 24 to 48 hours. Registration online is required to book an appointment, which will be available in 5-minute increments. Registrants receive a QR code that they should bring to their appointment, along with a valid ID. Insurance cards are not required but can be used. Walk-ins not be permitted. Sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu in partnership with Nomi Health.

The drive-through is in the arena parking area, with the entrance on Kapiolani Boulevard at the rear of the arena. Results are texted to the cell phone provided upon registration, or those who chose the Binax Now rapid antigen can wait for results and speak to a clinician if they have any questions.

To register: https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/hawaii/blaisdell

Aloha Stadium

>>The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is conducting free polymerase chain reaction, or PRC, drive0thru testing at the Aloha Stadium on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of October. Participants should receive their results in about 2-3 days.

Tents will be set up at the Aloha Stadium’s Bus Lot, and participants are asked to drive through the main vehicle entrance off of Salt Lake Boulevard then line up for the tests.

City agencies and the Hawaii Air National Guard are providing logistical support, and healthcare providers such as Queen’s Health Systems, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, and Hawaii Pacific Health are on-site and administer vaccinations to those interested on alternate days.

Pre-register at https://home.color.com/covid/sign-up/start?partner=hhs-198-450-Adults . If unable to pre-register, QR codes will be posted upon entering the stadium with enough time to register.

Daniel K. Inouye Airport

>>Free point-of-care antigen tests at the city’s Mobile Lab at the airport, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , 7 days a week, including on holidays. Located at the Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just past baggage claim 31)

The closest parking garage to the testing site is the Terminal 2 Parking Garage located directly across from Terminal 2. The entrance to this structure can be accessed from the second level of the Airport Access Road directly across from the Administration Tower across Lobby 5.

This testing program is made possible through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i Consortium.

Those who register will be required to bring a valid state ID displaying their Oahu address/zip code. Those eligible must pre-register under the city pre-paid section at https://oahucitypass.lumisight.com/. Those who pre-register will receive a QR code. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

For more information call (833) 560-0997 or email covidresponse@kidneyhi.org. Additional details can also be found at https://kidneyhi.org/covid-19-testing-screening.