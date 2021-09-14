Hawaii sees 423 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 72,775

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 423 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 72,775 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 660.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 503 fatalities on Oahu, 79 on Maui, 66 on Hawaii island, six on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 662,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 41.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 338 new cases on Oahu, 23 on Maui, 41 on Hawaii island, 14 on Kauai, five on Molokai and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 50,911 on Oahu, 8,442 on Maui, 9,022 in Hawaii County, 1,810 on Kauai, 137 on Lanai and 182 on Molokai. There are also 2,271 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 8,887 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 164.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,883 have required hospitalizations, with 21 new hospitalizations reported today.

However, Lt. Gov. Josh Green tweeted this morning that 360 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Hawaii hospitals, down from 393 on Monday.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.