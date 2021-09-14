Woman, 43, riding moped in critical condition after colliding with SUV on Punchbowl Street

A woman riding a moped is in critical condition after colliding with a car this morning on Punchbowl Street in Honolulu.

Honolulu police said at about 7:36 a.m., a 63-year-old woman operating a moped exited the Queen’s Medical Center driveway, turned left, and then collided with an Acura SUV.

A 43-year-old woman was driving the Acura southbound on Punchbowl Street at the time of the collision.

Upon collision, the moped operator lost control, fell to the ground, and hit her head.

Emergency Medical Services took the woman, who suffered from head injuries, to Queen’s Medical Center, in critical condition. The driver of the Acura SUV was not injured.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Punchbowl Street for about an hour and a half shortly after 8 a.m. but reopened them at about 9:20 a.m. today.

Police said at this time, speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.