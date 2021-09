Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Dental Service Foundation has awarded scholarships totaling $60,000 to four dental students and four dental hygiene students. Read more

The Hawaii Dental Service Foundation has awarded scholarships totaling $60,000 to four dental students and four dental hygiene students.

The dental students each received $10,000 scholarships. They are:

>> Kylie Carganilla of Kalihi is a first-year student at the Oregon Health Science University; Elsa Lin of Kapahulu is a third-year student at the University of Washington School of Dentistry; Sophia Oak of the Ala Moana area is a fourth-year student at A.T. Still University Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health; and Layke Yamauchi of Wailuku, Maui, is a third-year student at the University of Washington School of Dentistry.

The dental hygiene students, who all attend the University of Hawaii, each received $5,000 scholarships. They are:

>> Britnay Jaralba of Waipahu, a third-year student; Krystin Kubo of Waipahu, a third-year student; Cyndie Rayoan of Waipahu, a first-year student; and Kiana Marie Soliven of Kauai, a third-year student.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.