comscore Tech View: Nonprofit co-founder seeks to restore Hawaii’s beauty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Nonprofit co-founder seeks to restore Hawaii’s beauty

  • By Rob Kay
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Mike Loftin

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Mike Loftin

Mike Loftin is a co-founder of 808 Cleanups, a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit organization committed to restoring Hawaii’s natural beauty. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu businesses face challenges as new COVID mandate begins

Scroll Up