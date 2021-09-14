Tech View: Nonprofit co-founder seeks to restore Hawaii’s beauty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mike Loftin is a co-founder of 808 Cleanups, a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit organization committed to restoring Hawaii’s natural beauty. According to Loftin, that entails cleaning up “everywhere, literally” — hiking trails, roadsides, parks, beaches, parking lots, underwater, litter removal, graffiti removal, illegal-dumping removal and invasive-plant removal. Loftin came to Hawaii in January 2006 after completing his Peace Corps serv­ice in Jamaica working in environmental management at the Montego Bay Marine Park Reserve. After working in Hawaii as a dive master and then as a crew lead in the solar industry installing photovoltaic systems, he found his way back to stewardship and ecosystem restoration.

Question: What was the genesis of 808 Cleanups?

Answer: It started very small, and the turning point for us at the time (myself and Wayde Fishman, board of directors) was an alarming increase in nature tagging at some gorgeous hiking locations. So, our journey began by researching and taking action to remove graffiti tagging from natural surfaces. In addition to litter, we realized that illegal dumping and pallet bonfires (leaving nails in the sand) were ubiquitous. We were truly a mauka-to-makai organization, cleaning everywhere.

Q: Isn’t cleanup the job of the city and county? Do you partner with other organizations or local governments?

A: For the most part it really shouldn’t be anyone’s job to clean up after other adults, but here we are. City and county have staff to manage parks, but as we can see, there’s a lot of space and tasks to cover and they can’t solve it all alone. That’s where 808 Cleanups comes in. If it’s a public space in need of help, we go for it. We believe in positive action without all the roadblocks and gate-keeping. We partner with several other community groups, organizations and all levels of government where it makes sense to and is productive.

Q: How is your work integrated into the local community?

A: Community members are the heart and soul of 808 Cleanups. At 808 Cleanups we see the connections across space and time. The importance of Hawaiian people, culture, practices and knowledge is central to our organization. Several years ago Kimenona Kane, a respected kumu, joined 808 Cleanups to help expand our activities. For example, he is currently helping us restore Pu‘u o Kaimuki, a park that was once the site of a heiau. Thus, litter and graffiti removal was only the beginning for us — we’ll have native plants return, fishponds return to function, coral reefs restored and sea levels stabilized. Teamwork both here and worldwide will get us there.

Q: How do you fund yourselves? Do you have sponsors?

A: Right now we receive about 14% of our revenue from individual and employee workplace donations, 6% from business donations and 80% from grants. My top priority this year has been to diversify our funding. That includes writing grants every month as well as looking to how we could expand our revenues. We have some ideas on the table that we hope to test out this coming year. Regarding sponsors, we’ve had the greatest success with folks who know us, participate with us and follow our work thoroughly. In addition to funding, I tell everyone your most valuable contribution is your time! Mahalo nui to everyone who donates any amount of money and time. It makes a huge difference to everyone, believe it!

Q: If I want to be a volunteer, how do I get involved?

A: 808cleanups.org is the one-stop shop for our events calendar and information on our Adopt a Site program. We even have our own free app that’s available for Apple and Android. What’s great is you can track all your volunteer hours in your app’s portfolio, get exact GPS pins on cleanup locations and find other volunteers and projects in your area!

Q: Anything else you care to add?

A: I just want to thank everyone out there who has supported us through thick and thin. We’re working harder than ever through the pandemic, and that is in large part thanks to all of you both financially and for donating your time! Many of you want to stay active and give back, and that’s why 808 Cleanups is giving more events and support to you than ever before. Let’s keep up the great work!

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology and sustainability for Tech View and is the creator of fijiguide.com. He can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.