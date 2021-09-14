Chaminade enters volleyball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade made its first appearance in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll in 16 years on Monday, debuting at No. 21 in this week’s ranking. Read more

Chaminade made its first appearance in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll in 16 years on Monday, debuting at No. 21 in this week’s ranking.

The Silverswords (10-2) went 4-0 in the Hawaii Challenge over the weekend and last appeared in the poll the week of Sept. 19, 2005, at No. 25. Chaminade received 200 points in the poll, up from 79 the previous week.

Chaminade opens the Pacific West Conference season on Friday against Hawaii Pacific (1-7) at The Shark Tank in Manoa. The Silverswords then play host to Hawaii Hilo (3-1) on Saturday at McCabe Gym. The Vulcans received 20 points in this week’s AVCA poll.

Rainbow Wahine win Shark Shootout

University of Hawaii junior Hana Mirnik posted a two-round total of 1-under-par 143 to finish atop the individual standings at the season-opening HPU Sharks Shootout at Pearl Country Club.

Mirnik shot an even par 72 on Monday and UH golfers claimed seven of the top eight places, with Momo Sugiyama (149) and Focus Jonglikit in second and third. The Rainbow Wahine won the team event at 23-over 599, with HPU second at 657.

>> Hawaii Hilo’s Keith Ng fired a round of 4-under-par 68 to win the men’s individual title at the HPU Sharks Shootout. Ng carded a two-round total of 3 under 141 to hold off Hawaii Pacific University’s Keita Okata, who finished at 1 over.

Despite Ng’s win, the Vulcans fell one shot short of the team title and Hawaii completed a team sweep. The Rainbow Warriors finished at 23 over 599 with UH Hilo at 600. Matthew Lloyd led UH at 4 over, good for fourth place.

UH Hilo’s Graneld nets soccer award

Hawaii Hilo forward Filippa Graneld was named the Pacific West Conference women’s soccer Player of the Week on Monday.

The sophomore forward/midfielder from Sweden scored a goal and assisted on two more in the Vulcans’ 4-0 win over Hawaii Pacific University on Sunday. Graneld, a transfer from Colorado, also scored the decisive goal in the 88th minute in a 1-0 win at San Francisco State on Sept. 7.

Kailua’s Dong earns Big West honor

UC San Diego libero Naya Dong, an ‘Iolani graduate, was named the Big West women’s volleyball Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Dong averaged 4.9 digs per set to help the Tritons (2-7) go 2-1 in the New Mexico Classic in Albuquerque and holds the distinction as the first UC San Diego women’s volleyball player to earn a Big West weekly award.

She posted a career-high 24 digs against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday in UC San Diego’s first Division I victory. She added 16 digs in UCSD’s sweep of New Mexico on Saturday and was named to the all-tournament team. Originally from Kailua, Dong transferred to UC San Diego from Utah for her junior season.