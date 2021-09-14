Idle since Aug. 20, Saint Louis still ranked No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis collected all 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

The four-time Open Division defending state champion Crusaders have not played since Aug. 20, when they lost to nationally ranked Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

The Top 10 is unchanged for the first time this season. ‘Iolani remained at No. 7 after rallying past Kamehameha I-AA, 35-20, on Friday.

The revamped ILH football schedule, released on Sunday, pits Saint Louis at No. 4 Punahou on Saturday afternoon. That contest is one of three that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, Damien and Saint Louis I-AA meet in a 5 p.m. matchup at Aloha Stadium. ‘Iolani and Pac-Five follow at 7:30 p.m.

The Kamehameha-Punahou showdown originally scheduled for this Saturday has been moved to Oct. 8.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN

Sept. 13, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Saint Louis (12) (0-1, 0-0 ILH) 120 1

2. Mililani (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 103 2

3. Kahuku (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 93 3

4. Punahou (1-0, 1-0 ILH) 89 4

5. Kamehameha (0-1, 0-1 ILH) 67 5

6. Campbell (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 62 6

7. ‘Iolani (3-0, 3-0 ILH) 42 7

8. Kapolei (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 28 8

9. Leilehua (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 19 9

10. Lahainaluna (0-0, 0-0 MIL) 13 10

Also receiving votes: Hilo 11, Moanalua 6, Farrington 5, Waianae 2.