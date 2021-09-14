comscore Idle since Aug. 20, Saint Louis still ranked No. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Idle since Aug. 20, Saint Louis still ranked No. 1

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Saint Louis collected all 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

Hawaii football team not reviewing carnage but looking ahead to start of Mountain West Conference play

