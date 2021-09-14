Sports Idle since Aug. 20, Saint Louis still ranked No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 10:51 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Saint Louis collected all 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Saint Louis collected all 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. The four-time Open Division defending state champion Crusaders have not played since Aug. 20, when they lost to nationally ranked Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. The Top 10 is unchanged for the first time this season. ‘Iolani remained at No. 7 after rallying past Kamehameha I-AA, 35-20, on Friday. The revamped ILH football schedule, released on Sunday, pits Saint Louis at No. 4 Punahou on Saturday afternoon. That contest is one of three that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, Damien and Saint Louis I-AA meet in a 5 p.m. matchup at Aloha Stadium. ‘Iolani and Pac-Five follow at 7:30 p.m. The Kamehameha-Punahou showdown originally scheduled for this Saturday has been moved to Oct. 8. STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN Sept. 13, 2021 Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking 1. Saint Louis (12) (0-1, 0-0 ILH) 120 1 2. Mililani (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 103 2 3. Kahuku (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 93 3 4. Punahou (1-0, 1-0 ILH) 89 4 5. Kamehameha (0-1, 0-1 ILH) 67 5 6. Campbell (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 62 6 7. ‘Iolani (3-0, 3-0 ILH) 42 7 8. Kapolei (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 28 8 9. Leilehua (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 19 9 10. Lahainaluna (0-0, 0-0 MIL) 13 10 Also receiving votes: Hilo 11, Moanalua 6, Farrington 5, Waianae 2. Previous Story Hawaii football team not reviewing carnage but looking ahead to start of Mountain West Conference play