Drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation to begin at Ewa Mahiko District Park

Starting on Thursday, the Honolulu Fire Department and the city will provide free COVID-19 tests in the parking lot area of the Ewa Mahiko District Park in Ewa Beach, as part of an expanded testing operation.

HFD announced today that the mass community testing location will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 28.

The drive-thru testing site will be similar to the testing site currently underway at Aloha Stadium. Those interested can pre-register online. QR codes will also be posted at the park for registration.

The Ewa Mahiko operation will be providing PCR, or polymerase chain reaction tests for COVID-19, which produces results in about 2-3 days.