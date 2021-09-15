Column: Protecting mental health of our keiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I admit I had a rough childhood, one that still lingers in my thoughts and is shown in every action that I make. It is the main reason I became a psychology major. Most, if not all of us, come from some sort of childhood made up of varying intensities of pain, fear or anger. While we don’t share the same lives and barely scratch the surface of empathy in our daily encounters with others, once in a blue moon we’ll connect with others through our vulnerabilities and base friendships through our humanity.

And when that childhood burden becomes too much, therapy is hopeful remediation, and starts by understanding your roots. You become cognizant over time of the immediate relationship with your family and your childhood.

Childhood, a time where you were helpless to control any action and still testing the waters of morality, is one of those stages in life that we should reflect upon with optimistic nostalgia. However, many mental health crises boil down to the factors in one’s childhood environment. The small child learning how to grow and develop may be in a home with poor role models or surrounded by unfriendly and judgmental peers, may be unable to process sadness in a healthy manner, and may suffer from extremely low levels of self-esteem. But as adults, we are more in tune with our actions and our rationales. We can choose our paths with a bit of clarity.

In this time of heightened need, we should do everything we can to protect our keiki’s mental health, their emotions, their lives. It would be hypocritical of us to let children experience the pain and suffering that we have felt and feel the backlash, simply to come to the same conclusion we have come to through therapy or self-reflection. We must prevent this vicious cycle, not be active participants in and passively wait for these disheartened people to come to our doorstep. We are the ones who understand, who remember our childhood as we stand on the brink of adulthood. It’s a tough call to action, but a necessary one.

Thus, here is my call for psychology majors to choose a path that improves the quality of education for, and supports, our keiki. Whether entering the teaching profession at any level, studying and practicing educational psychology, or immersing themselves in practices that promote healthy development, choose to become a proactive and supportive role model.

In the education system, we can expand our knowledge of psychology and support children who are shy, anxious or depressed, and facing the world seemingly alone. This also is a call for current educators to learn more about the prevention-based model found within a Hawaii multitiered system of supports (HMTSS).

Research shows that children without adequate support at the first sign of concern can be at risk for depression, anxiety and suicide. On the other hand, children who are disruptive, aggressive and academically challenged may be at risk for substance abuse, self-injury and are more prone to break the law.

We need to be proactive: be there when our keiki need us the most, and help them understand what they are not yet able to comprehend. By detecting academic, behavioral and social challenges at the first sign of concern, providing supports and preventing these issues together, we’ll become a stronger community.

But we must first learn about and acknowledge these challenges, empowering educators with the needed skills and strategies to support all of our keiki (e.g., see Project KUALIMA and/or Project EMPOWER at ci3t.org/pl). We will, in turn, be able to come to terms with our past and pave the way for a better future.

Jessica Lau, a University of Hawaii-Manoa psychology student, is project coordinator for Project KUALIMA.