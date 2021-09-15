Kokua Line: Public libraries screen teenagers for COVID-19. What if the library is on a school campus?

Question: The rules for children should be the same at public schools and public libraries. What if the library is at the school?

Answer: In that case, students of any age enrolled at the school could visit the library during school hours without proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for the disease, said Mallory Fujitani, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii State Public Library System.

“HSPLS manages 12 public libraries on or adjacent to Department of Education school campuses. Enrolled DOE students at these campuses are exempt from the vaccination and testing requirement during the school day. During visits to the library outside of normal school hours, the vaccination and testing requirement would apply to students age 12 or older,” she said.

Gov. David Ige’s Executive Order No. 21-07 (Access to State Property), which took effect Monday, restricts contractors’ and visitors’ access to state facilities unless they are vaccinated against COVID- 19 or have recently tested negative for the disease.

The order’s definition of visitor excludes individuals under age 12 — who are not eligible for COVID- 19 vaccination — and “students while attending DOE public or charter schools.” It does not mention public library patrons.

As of Monday, Hawaii’s public libraries and support offices have required visitors 12 and older to provide valid photo ID and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of the visit, according to the system’s website, www.librarieshawaii.org. “If a visitor is unable to come into the library, staff will make every effort to provide assistance at the door,” it says.

The library system has 51 branches throughout the state, the website says.

Q: Did they make any progress on including children in the clinical trials for the travel exemption?

A: Yes. Children or adults who received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in a clinical trial may obtain the exemption that allows them to skip Hawaii’s 10-day quarantine for arriving air passengers, as long as their vaccine card contains the information required of other vaccinated travelers, according to Hawaii’s COVID-­‑ 19 portal. “Other vaccine trials such as AstraZeneca are not acceptable at this time,” it says.

Correction

Safe Access O‘ahu applies to “on-premises consumption” at restaurants and bars in Honolulu County, whether service is indoors or outdoors, said Tim Sakahara, a spokesman for the city. Sunday’s Kokua Line mistakenly lumped restaurants and bars with other types of covered businesses, where certain COVID-19 restrictions might not apply for exclusively outdoor activities. Read details at 808ne.ws/restrule.

Auwe

Why are homeless people allowed to reside in and around Sheridan Park? This is right in the heart of Honolulu, where people have to go for their road test. All these tents lining the streets create a dangerous situation. And lining up outside the office to wait to get your ID picture taken if you pass the driver’s exam is unpleasant when panhandlers approach. This should not be allowed to occur, especially at a government facility. — Ray

Mahalo

Mahalo to a couple who returned my purse to me. On Friday at about 1 p.m., I was at the Pali Safeway store. I had just bought a few things and was struggling with my shopping cart while I was leaving the store. The nice people came up behind me and said, “I think you dropped your purse,” and handed it to me. I was so thankful for their kindness. I could have lost money, a credit card and, most of all, the COVID-19 vaccination card. This couple made me so happy. They restored my faith in human goodness. A big mahalo to them. — A.R.

