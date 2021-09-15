comscore Schofield soldier gets 62 years for beating, stabbing death of wife | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Schofield soldier gets 62 years for beating, stabbing death of wife

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • U.S. ARMY Raul Hernandez Perez

  • COURTESY PHOTO Family members say Selena Roth, who was killed in January, was an advocate for animals who adopted many as pets.

A military judge Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old Schofield Barracks soldier to 62 years in prison for bashing his wife on the head four times with a baseball bat as she slept in her on-base home and then stabbing her in the back four times to make sure she was dead. Read more

