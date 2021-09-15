comscore Hawaii Grown notebook | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:13 p.m.

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton (Mililani ’16) finished 18-for-31 for 133 yards with a touchdown and one interception in a 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State on Saturday. Milton also rushed for 16 yards on three carries for the Seminoles, who lost on a 59-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game. Read more

Previous Story
Damien’s Jayce Jay-Pedro has overcome obstacles to maintain his dream

Scroll Up