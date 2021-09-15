Hawaii Grown notebook

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton (Mililani ’16) finished 18-for-31 for 133 yards with a touchdown and one interception in a 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State on Saturday. Milton also rushed for 16 yards on three carries for the Seminoles, who lost on a 59-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game.

“It’s embarrassing the way we performed on the field today,” Milton said after the game. “We’ve got to own that. That’s who we are today. We lost to Jacksonville State and we’re 0-2. All we can do is look forward and we got Wake Forest next.”

>> UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel (Mililani ’19) completed 23 of 36 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns with no picks and added a 44-yard touchdown run in the Knights’ 63-14 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday. Gabriel was taken out of the game after UCF’s second drive in the second half. Teammate Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Campbell ’21) caught just one pass for 5 yards but also returns punts and kicks for the Knights as a true freshman. He had two punt returns for 19 yard.

>> Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (Saint Louis ’20) went 21-for-29 for 303 yards and three touchdowns with one pick and also ran for 43 yards, including a 10-yard TD, in a 44-24 win over Portland State on Saturday. Freshman receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (Kapolei ’21) had five catches for 65 yards and junior Mitchell Quinn (Saint Louis ’18) caught two balls for 29 yards for the Cougars.

>> USC running back Vavae Malepeai (Mililani ’16) rushed for 94 yards on 15 carries without a run for negative yards in the Trojans’ 42-28 loss to Stanford on Saturday. He also caught one pass for 8 yards to put him over 100 all-purpose yards for the game. Teammate Kana’i Mauga (Waianae ’18) made four tackles.

>> Notre Dame defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Kapolei ’18) had two sacks and forced a fumble in a 32-29 win over Toledo on Saturday. Tagovailoa-Amosa’s strip sack with 25 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Fighting Irish.

>> California sophomore linebacker Mo Iosefa (Mililani ’20) made a career-high six tackles in a 34-32 loss to TCU on Saturday.

>> Utah State defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka (Punahou ’18) made four tackles with one tackle for loss in a 48-24 win over North Dakota on Friday.

>> Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (Saint Louis ’20) assisted on a sack in a 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Texas senior setter Jhenna Gabriel (Maryknoll ’18) had 37 assists, seven digs, two kills and a block assist in a four-set win over Arizona on Friday and added a match-high 45 assists, eight digs and two block assists in a four-set victory over Notre Dame on Sunday to keep the No. 1-ranked Longhorns undefeated at 7-0.

>> Pittsburgh junior setter Lexis Akeo (Kamehameha ’19) combined for 55 assists, 16 digs and two aces in three wins in the Panther Challenge over the weekend to keep Pittsburgh undefeated at 8-0. The Panthers are ranked fourth in the latest AVCA rankings.

>> Nebraska sophomore defensive specialist Keonilei Akana (Kamehameha ’20) had 13 digs, three aces and an assist in a sweep of Creighton on Friday. Akana added nine digs and an ace in a five-set upset loss to Utah on Saturday, dropping the Cornhuskers from No. 3 to No. 6 in the latest AVCA rankings.

>> Stanford sophomore libero Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani ’20) had a team-high 17 digs, three assists and an ace in a four-set loss to Minnesota and a match-high 27 digs, four assists and an ace in a five-set win over Penn State on Saturday. The Cardinal (4-2) are ranked No. 16.

>> N.C. State junior setter Kristen McDaniel (‘Iolani ’19) had 38 assists, seven digs, three kills and two block assists in a sweep of Brown, but had to leave the second game of Friday’s second match against Rutgers with an undisclosed injury. McDaniel left in the third set with 30 assists, five digs, two block assists and an ace to her credit. She ranks 19th in the NCAA in assists per set at 10.85.

>> Saint Mary’s (Calif.) senior outside hitter Chandler Cowell (King Kekaulike ’18) had 11 kills, seven digs, three block assists and two aces in a four-set win over Cal State Bakersfield on Friday and finished with a match-high 16 digs and 11 kills in a four-set loss to Utah State on Saturday to drop the Gaels’ record to 5-2.

>> Villanova senior libero Averi Salvador (Punahou ’17) had a match-high 22 digs in a five-set victory over Northeastern on Friday and finished the host Huskies’ tournament with 45 digs, 13 assists and four aces in three wins to help the Wildcats improve to 6-3 for the season.

>> UNLV junior Shelby Capllonch (Damien ’19) combined for 24 digs, nine aces and eight assists in three wins in the Cornell Invitational to push the Rebels’ record to 7-2.

>> Toledo junior outside hitter Sinalau’lii Uluave (Punahou ’19) tallied 20 kills, 26 digs, 10 assists, four block assists and one solo block in three matches to help the Rockets go 2-1 in their Blue and Gold Tournament over the weekend. Junior Rhyenne Filisi (Maryknoll ’18) hit .240 with 12 kills, five block assists, four digs and two aces in a five-set win over South Dakota State on Friday, but didn’t play the next two matches for Toledo, which is 7-2 this season.

>> Portland State senior setter Ally Wada (Hawaii Baptist ’18) posted a match-high 31 assists, 11 digs, an ace and three kills on five swings in a four-set win over Portland on Thursday in the PDX Classic. Wada had a career-high 62 assists, 13 digs, two kills and an ace in a five-set win over Grand Canyon on Friday before closing the tournament with 42 assists, 11 digs, five kills and a block assist in a four-set loss to UTEP on Saturday.

