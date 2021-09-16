Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program reopens for new applications

Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program is once again accepting new applications online from Oahu residents in need of financial help due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city program, which helps households struggling to pay their rent, utility, or both due to COVID-19, was put on a temporary pause Aug. 24 to process thousands of applications. The portal at oneoahu.org/renthelp is now open again.

Households making at or below 80% of Oahu’s area median income —up to $96,650 a year for a household of four — can apply. A household can also qualify if at least one member has been unemployed for 90 days at the time of application.

Only new applications will be accepted, officials said. Also, only one person per household should apply. The program is for rent or utility relief, and is not available for help on mortgage payments.

For households that qualify, the program will pay:

>> Up to $2,500 a month for unpaid rent and electric, sewer and water, or gas bills.

>> Up to $2,000 a month for future rent payments.

>> Up to $500 a month for electric, water and sewer, and gas bills.

>> Bills may go back to March 13, 2020. Total payments can cover up to 12 months.

The payments are made directly to a landlord or utility. Landlords with their tenants’ consent may also apply, and receive up to 12 months of unpaid back rent or future rent.

Since its inception in April, the program has supported nearly 8,000 Oahu households and distributed nearly $70 million to landlords and utility companies. Overall, the city expects to invest $200 million to help renters and landlords.

Households with QUEST/Medicaid health insurance can now use their enrollment as proof of income.

A list of the documents needed to apply, and answers to frequently asked questions, are available at oneoahu.org/renthelp. Applicants can also call 768-CITY (2489) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Applications will be accepted until further notice.