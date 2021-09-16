Damien football team building a culture despite small numbers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There will be easier tasks down the road. For now, the mere act of cobbling together a varsity football team, then fighting to the finish is a unique achievement during the pandemic era. Keeping a certain standard, that’s a mission for Damien coach Anthony Tuitele and his staff. Read more

There will be easier tasks down the road.

For now, the mere act of cobbling together a varsity football team, then fighting to the finish is a unique achievement during the pandemic era. Keeping a certain standard, that’s a mission for Damien coach Anthony Tuitele and his staff.

Damien is 1-1 after a comeback 27-21 win over Pac-Five last week. On Friday, the Monarchs will take on Saint Louis I-AA (0-0) in a 5 p.m. kickoff at Aloha Stadium.

Tuitele played at Damien, went on to play at the college level, and joined the Monarchs staff five years ago. He believes the low roster numbers — 28 total — can be a plus in one way.

“The team is close. Everybody’s got their cliques, but in the locker room, they all hold each other accountable. They always make sure they look for one another, but I think the reason the team is close is the numbers. It’s a smaller team. Not one person is greater than the team,” he said.

Tuitele learned at a young age to lean on his family, teammates and friends after his father passed away. He believes in walking a straight line, at least making an authentic effort.

“If we all can stick together as brothers, yes, you’ll fight and argue. There’s the purple line. It’s how we start and end practice. Leave everything that you have at the purple line,” he said. “Don’t bring it past the purple line. If there’s an argument or bad blood, before you go back to the real world, you have to make amends with each other. You don’t leave this purple line with bad blood with your brother.”

Another pillar is a sense of equality and equal investment.

“If you don’t think you have a value to this team, we believe every single person has a value. It’s up to you to know these type of things,” Tuitele said.

“It all started with the seniors and it trickled down to Sylas (Alaimalo) and the rest of the guys, they’re all following through. When Coach K (Eddie Klaneski) left, we had to definitely come together as one. Even though it hurts.”

SATURDAY, 3:15 P.M.

No. 1 Saint Louis (0-1, 0-0 ILH) at No. 4 Punahou (1-0, 1-0 ILH)

By game time, more than four weeks will have passed since the Crusaders last played a game. Saint Louis’ previous two game dates were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. In hindsight, scheduling that battle at Bishop Gorman (Nev.) was crucial. Yet, the four-time defending state champions in the Open Division have never endured so many practice reps and film sessions without consistent game action.

“There’s no gauge because we’re going against each other. We just want to play. The kids feel blessed that they’re at least practicing. We’re on the field with each other and we have a chance to play a game,” Saint Louis coach Ron Lee said.

Punahou has not played since Aug. 27. The Buffanblu edged Kamehameha, 33-28, in a thriller at Aloha Stadium.

“Punahou was very impressive against Kamehameha, so we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Saint Louis coach Ron Lee said. “We didn’t play well or coach well against Bishop Gorman, so we’re looking forward to playing again.”

FRIDAY, 7:30 P.M.

‘Iolani (3-0, 3-0 ILH D-I/D-II) vs. Pac-Five (0-2, 0-2 ILH D-I/D-II), Aloha Stadium

The Raiders overcame an early deficit — the first time this season they trailed in a game — to outlast Kamehameha I-AA, 35-20, last weekend. In three games, senior Brody Bantolina has rushed for 342 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging nearly 7 yards per attempt.

The Raiders’ ground attack out of a spread formation has been effective. They have stayed on the ground for 111 plays, while airing it out 70 times for a run-pass ratio of 61% to 39%.

Kai Preusser has dazzled at times and leads ‘Iolani pass catchers with 11 receptions for 159 yards and two TDs.

When the teams met two weeks ago at Eddie Hamada Field, ‘Iolani won 46-7. The Wolfpack then led Damien before succumbing last weekend. Quarterback Ezekiel Rodrigues’ 99-yard touchdown run was a huge jolt for the ‘Pack. However, linebacker-running back Joshua Arcayena left the game with an injury in the second half and did not return.

Arcayena, a senior, has rushed for 128 yards and a TD with a team-high 26 carries.