Damien football team building a culture despite small numbers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Damien football team building a culture despite small numbers

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Damien’s Jayce “Jboy” Jay-Pedro (44) and Joey Higuchi (3) congratulted each other after a play against Pac-Five during Friday’s game at Aloha Stadium.

There will be easier tasks down the road. For now, the mere act of cobbling together a varsity football team, then fighting to the finish is a unique achievement during the pandemic era. Keeping a certain standard, that’s a mission for Damien coach Anthony Tuitele and his staff. Read more

