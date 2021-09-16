Damien football team building a culture despite small numbers
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:21 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Damien’s Jayce “Jboy” Jay-Pedro (44) and Joey Higuchi (3) congratulted each other after a play against Pac-Five during Friday’s game at Aloha Stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree