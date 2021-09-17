comscore Hanauma Bay extends reservation-free hours for Hawaii residents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hanauma Bay extends reservation-free hours for Hawaii residents

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
City officials today said Hawaii residents with valid identification will be able to take advantage of an additional hour of reservation-free access into Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, starting immediately.

Kamaaina may now access Hanauma Bay without a reservation from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Reservations are required for all other times of the day.

The bay is closed to the general public on Mondays and Tuesdays.

