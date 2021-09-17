Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands

A red flag warning is in effect for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands through 6 p.m. today.

The elevated risk of fire is due to gusty winds in combination with dry fuels and low relative humidity levels, the National Weather Service said. “Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control,” they said in a bulletin.

Forecasters say to expect tradewinds from 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph along with humidity of 35 to 45 percent in the afternoon hours.