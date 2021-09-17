comscore Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:25 am
  • NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE A red flag warning is in effect for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.

    NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

    A red flag warning is in effect for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.

A red flag warning is in effect for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands through 6 p.m. today.

The elevated risk of fire is due to gusty winds in combination with dry fuels and low relative humidity levels, the National Weather Service said. “Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control,” they said in a bulletin.

Forecasters say to expect tradewinds from 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph along with humidity of 35 to 45 percent in the afternoon hours.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states
Next Story
Boston’s famous Skinny House sells for a nice fat price

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up