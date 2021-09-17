comscore Editorial: City must sharpen plan for homeless | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: City must sharpen plan for homeless

  • Today
  • Updated 6:34 p.m.

Nearly a year ago, then-mayoral candidate Rick Blangiardi unveiled a 13-page, “90 Day Roadmap to Recovery,” which outlined an aim to tackle Honolulu’s current and future problems with greater efficiency and accountability. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Public, private mandates are examples of tyranny; No one forcing people to get COVID-19 vaccine; Education system fails to teach logic, reason

Scroll Up