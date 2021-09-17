Micro-housing for kupuna ready to rise
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:17 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A groundbreaking ceremony for a 224-unit rental apartment tower for low-income seniors was held Thursday at a corner of Alakea and Beretania streets.
-
COURTESY RENDERING
A rendering of the 20-story Kokua Senior Living project.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree