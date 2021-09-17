comscore Micro-housing for kupuna ready to rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Micro-housing for kupuna ready to rise

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A groundbreaking ceremony for a 224-unit rental apartment tower for low-income seniors was held Thursday at a corner of Alakea and Beretania streets.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • COURTESY RENDERING A rendering of the 20-story Kokua Senior Living project.

    A rendering of the 20-story Kokua Senior Living project.

A new high-rise in Downtown Honolulu is set for construction that turns a small parking lot into a tower filled with micro- sized rental apartments for seniors with low incomes. Read more

