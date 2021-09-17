State audit calls for Young Brothers to reform its operations and possibly reduce its prices
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:38 p.m.
Interisland ocean cargo carrier Young Brothers LLC was granted a 46% emergency rate increase last year by the state. Above, containers were stacked Thursday at the company’s Honolulu Harbor facility at Piers 39 and 40.
Young Brothers has been able to generate a monthly profit of over $2 million as of June 30, according to a state-ordered audit. Above, containers and vehicles were loaded on a barge at the company’s Honolulu Harbor facility on Thursday.