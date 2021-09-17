comscore State audit calls for Young Brothers to reform its operations and possibly reduce its prices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State audit calls for Young Brothers to reform its operations and possibly reduce its prices

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Interisland ocean cargo carrier Young Brothers LLC was granted a 46% emergency rate increase last year by the state. Above, containers were stacked Thursday at the company’s Honolulu Harbor facility at Piers 39 and 40.

    Interisland ocean cargo carrier Young Brothers LLC was granted a 46% emergency rate increase last year by the state. Above, containers were stacked Thursday at the company’s Honolulu Harbor facility at Piers 39 and 40.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Young Brothers has been able to generate a monthly profit of over $2 million as of June 30, according to a state-ordered audit. Above, containers and vehicles were loaded on a barge at the company’s Honolulu Harbor facility on Thursday.

    Young Brothers has been able to generate a monthly profit of over $2 million as of June 30, according to a state-ordered audit. Above, containers and vehicles were loaded on a barge at the company’s Honolulu Harbor facility on Thursday.

A state-ordered audit of interisland ocean cargo carrier Young Brothers LLC said an emergency 46% rate hike regulators begrudgingly granted last year is now generating profits for the company. Read more

