comscore Hawaii jobless rate sinks to 17-month low of 7% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii jobless rate sinks to 17-month low of 7%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped in August to a 17-month low of 7% — its seventh consecutive monthly decline — while job growth stalled due to a larger-than-typical summertime release of workers in the Department of Education. Read more

