Television and radio – Sept. 17, 2021

On the air

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

Auto Racing

Food City 300 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

Dodgers at Reds 1:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

Padres at Cardinals 2:15 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Athletics at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Braves at Giants 3:45 p.m. MeTV NA/126 19

Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Lynx at Fever 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

Aces at Sky 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*

Mercury at Storm 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*

FOOTBALL: CFL

Argonauts at Roughriders 3:45 p.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72

FOOTBALL: College

UCF at Louisville 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Maryland at Illinois 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

FOOTBALL: High School

ILH: Damien vs. Saint Louis I-AA 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

GOLF

European: Dutch Open, second round 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LPGA: Portland Classic, second round 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Fortinet Championship, second round noon GOLF 30/216 86

PGA Champions: Sanford International, first rd.*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

SOCCER

English: Leeds United at Newcastle United 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

College men: Michigan at Maryland 12:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*

MLS: Red Bulls at Inter Miami 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

College men: Virginia at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA

College women: Mississippi State at LSU 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*

College men: Michigan State at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*

TENNIS: WTA

Luxembourg, Portoroz; quarterfinals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*

Luxembourg, Portoroz; quarterfinals 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

Luxembourg, Portoroz; quarterfinals 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

Saturday

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Cup Series

Bass Pro Shops Night Race 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

Dodgers at Reds 8:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

Cubs at Brewers 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3

Padres at Cardinals 1:15 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Athletics at Angels 3:07 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Braves at Giants-x 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

BOXING: PBC Fight Night

Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

FOOTBALL: College

Nebraska at Oklahoma 6 a.m. KHON 3 3

Michigan State at Miami 6 a.m. KITV 4 4

Hampton at Howard 6 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

Virginia Tech at West Virginia 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

New Mexico at Texas A&M 6 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*

Boston College at Temple 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

Cincinnati at Indiana 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Western Michigan at Pittsburgh 6 a.m. BSSC 31/228* 82*

UConn at Army West Point 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

Northern Illinois at Michigan 6 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*

Albany (N.Y.) at Syracuse 6 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA

Minnesota at Colorado 7 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*

Purdue at Notre Dame 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8

USC at Washington State 9:30 a.m. KHON 3 3

Georgia Tech at Clemson 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4

Alabama at Florida 9:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Tulsa at Ohio State 9:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Florida State at Wake Forest 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Idaho at Oregon State 9:30 a.m. P12OR NA/236* 256*

SMU at Louisiana Tech 9:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

Kent State at Iowa 9:30 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*

Georgia Southern at Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*

Colorado State at Toledo 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

Mississippi State at Memphis 10 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Sacramento State at California 10 a.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*

Northwestern at Duke 10 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA

Arkansas State at Washington 10:15 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*

Arkansas State at Washington 10:15 a.m. P12WA NA/235* 257*

South Carolina at Georgia 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Utah at San Diego State 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

Auburn at Penn State 1:30 p.m. KITV 4 4

Central Michigan at LSU 1:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*

Furman at NC State 1:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

Stony Brook at Oregon 1:30 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*

Utah State at Air Force 1:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

Virginia at North Carolina 1:30 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA

Stanford at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

Tulane at Ole Miss 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Oklahoma State at Boise State 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Northern Arizona at Arizona 4 p.m. P12AZ NA/237* 253*

Arizona State at BYU 4:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Iowa State at UNLV 4:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

Fresno State at UCLA 4:45 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*

San Jose State at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

FOOTBALL: High School

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Punahou 3 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

GOLF

European: Dutch Open, third round 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LPGA: Portland Classic, third round 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Fortinet Championship, third round noon GOLF 30/216 86

PGA Champions: Sanford International, second rd.*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: BELLATOR 266

Davis vs. Romero 4 p.m. SHO NA/633* 451*

SOCCER

English: Brentford at Wolverhampton 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

English: Arsenal at Burnley 4 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

French: Lille at Lens 5 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

English: Everton at Aston Villa 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Canadian: Wanderers at York Unite 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

French: Bordeaux at Saint-Etienne 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA

Canadian: Cavalry at Valour 10 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

MLS: Galaxy at Minnesota United 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

TENNIS: WTA

Luxembourg, Portoroz; semifinals 2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

VOLLEYBALL: College Women

Louisville at Nebraska 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*

Sunday

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

GT World Challenge: America 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

IndyCar: Grand Prix of Monterey 9:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8

NHRA: Carolina Nationals 10:30 a.m. KHON 3 3

BASEBALL: MLB

Dodgers at Reds 7:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

Dodgers at Reds 7:10 a.m. TBS 28/551 121

Padres at Cardinals 8:15 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95

Athletics at Angels 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Phillies at Mets 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Dream at Sun 7 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*

Aces at Mercury 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

Sparks at Wings 11 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*

Fever at Sky noon CBSSN NA/247* 83

BOXING: PBC Fight Night

Montgomery vs. Jumakhonov 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

FOOTBALL: NFL

Bills at Dolphins 7 a.m. KHON 3 3

Raiders at Steelers 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Cowboys at Chargers 10:25 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Chiefs at Ravens 2:20 p.m. KHNL 8 8

GOLF

European: Dutch Open, final round 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LPGA: Portland Classic, final round 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Fortinet Championship, final round noon GOLF 30/216 86

PGA Champions: Sanford Invitational, final round*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LACROSSE: Premier League

Championship: Teams TBA 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8

SOCCER

English: Manchester United at West Ham United 3 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87

College women: Penn State at Rutgers 6 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*

Italian: AC Milan at Juventus 8:40 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

MLS: Orlando City at Union 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

College women: Cal State Northridge at USC 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*

Canadian: Atletico Ottawa at Pacific 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

College men: Duke at North Carolina 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA

MLS: Los Angeles FC at Timbers 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

College women: Santa Clara at Stanford 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*

Mexican: Tigres UNAL at Monterrey 2:06 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited

Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester 10 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76

TENNIS: WTA

Luxembourg, Portoroz; Finals 3 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

VOLLEYBALL: College Women

Stanford at Kentucky 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*

Notre Dame at Ohio State 8 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Jackson State at Mississippi State 9 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Dodgers at Reds 1:10 p.m. 990-AM

ILH football: Pac-Five vs. ‘Iolani 7:30 p.m. 1500-AM

Saturday

TIME STATION

College football: Nebraska at Oklahoma 6 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

College football: Michigan State at Miami 6 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Dodgers at Reds 8:10 a.m. 990-AM

Pac-12 football: USC at Washington State 9 a.m. 760-AM / 95.1-FM

SEC football: Alabama at Florida 9:30 a.m. or JIP after MSU/Mia 1500-AM

NASCAR: Night Race 1:30 p.m. or JIP after USC/WSU 760-AM / 95.1-FM

MLB: Braves vs. Giants 3:05 p.m. 1500-AM

Mountain West football: San Jose State at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

Sunday

TIME STATION

NFL: Raiders at Steelers 7 a.m. 830-AM

MLB: Dodgers at Reds 7:10 a.m. 990-AM

NFL: Bengals at Bears 7 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

NFL: 49ers at Eagles 7 a.m. 1500-AM

NFL: Falcons at Buccaneers 10:05 a.m. or JIP after Cin/Chi 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

MLB: Braves at Giants 10:05 a.m. or JIP after SF/Phi 1500-AM

NFL: Cowboys at Chargers 10:25 a.m. 760-AM / 95.1-FM

NFL: Titans at Seahawks 10:25 a.m. or JIP after LA/Cin 990-AM

MLB: Phillies at Mets 1 p.m. or JIP after Atl/TB 1420-AM / 92.7-FM