Television and radio – Sept. 17, 2021

On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—might be subject to blackout.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
Auto Racing
Food City 300 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Reds 1:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Padres at Cardinals 2:15 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Athletics at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Braves at Giants 3:45 p.m. MeTV NA/126 19
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Lynx at Fever 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Aces at Sky 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Mercury at Storm 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
FOOTBALL: CFL
Argonauts at Roughriders 3:45 p.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
FOOTBALL: College
UCF at Louisville 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Maryland at Illinois 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
FOOTBALL: High School
ILH: Damien vs. Saint Louis I-AA 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
GOLF
European: Dutch Open, second round 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Portland Classic, second round 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Fortinet Championship, second round noon GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Champions: Sanford International, first rd.*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
English: Leeds United at Newcastle United 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
College men: Michigan at Maryland 12:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
MLS: Red Bulls at Inter Miami 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
College men: Virginia at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
College women: Mississippi State at LSU 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
College men: Michigan State at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
TENNIS: WTA
Luxembourg, Portoroz; quarterfinals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; quarterfinals 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; quarterfinals 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Saturday
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Cup Series
Bass Pro Shops Night Race 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Reds 8:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Cubs at Brewers 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3
Padres at Cardinals 1:15 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Athletics at Angels 3:07 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Braves at Giants-x 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BOXING: PBC Fight Night
Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
FOOTBALL: College
Nebraska at Oklahoma 6 a.m. KHON 3 3
Michigan State at Miami 6 a.m. KITV 4 4
Hampton at Howard 6 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Virginia Tech at West Virginia 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
New Mexico at Texas A&M 6 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Boston College at Temple 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Cincinnati at Indiana 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo 6 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Western Michigan at Pittsburgh 6 a.m. BSSC 31/228* 82*
UConn at Army West Point 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Northern Illinois at Michigan 6 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Albany (N.Y.) at Syracuse 6 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Minnesota at Colorado 7 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Purdue at Notre Dame 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
USC at Washington State 9:30 a.m. KHON 3 3
Georgia Tech at Clemson 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
Alabama at Florida 9:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Tulsa at Ohio State 9:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Florida State at Wake Forest 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Idaho at Oregon State 9:30 a.m. P12OR NA/236* 256*
SMU at Louisiana Tech 9:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Kent State at Iowa 9:30 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Georgia Southern at Arkansas 10 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Colorado State at Toledo 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Mississippi State at Memphis 10 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Sacramento State at California 10 a.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*
Northwestern at Duke 10 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Arkansas State at Washington 10:15 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Arkansas State at Washington 10:15 a.m. P12WA NA/235* 257*
South Carolina at Georgia 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Utah at San Diego State 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Auburn at Penn State 1:30 p.m. KITV 4 4
Central Michigan at LSU 1:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Furman at NC State 1:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Stony Brook at Oregon 1:30 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Utah State at Air Force 1:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Virginia at North Carolina 1:30 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Stanford at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Tulane at Ole Miss 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Oklahoma State at Boise State 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Northern Arizona at Arizona 4 p.m. P12AZ NA/237* 253*
Arizona State at BYU 4:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Iowa State at UNLV 4:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Fresno State at UCLA 4:45 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
San Jose State at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
FOOTBALL: High School
ILH: Saint Louis vs. Punahou 3 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
GOLF
European: Dutch Open, third round 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Portland Classic, third round 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Fortinet Championship, third round noon GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Champions: Sanford International, second rd.*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: BELLATOR 266
Davis vs. Romero 4 p.m. SHO NA/633* 451*
SOCCER
English: Brentford at Wolverhampton 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
English: Arsenal at Burnley 4 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
French: Lille at Lens 5 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Everton at Aston Villa 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Canadian: Wanderers at York Unite 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
French: Bordeaux at Saint-Etienne 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Canadian: Cavalry at Valour 10 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
MLS: Galaxy at Minnesota United 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
TENNIS: WTA
Luxembourg, Portoroz; semifinals 2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Louisville at Nebraska 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
 
Sunday
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
GT World Challenge: America 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
IndyCar: Grand Prix of Monterey 9:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NHRA: Carolina Nationals 10:30 a.m. KHON 3 3
BASEBALL: MLB
Dodgers at Reds 7:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Dodgers at Reds 7:10 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Padres at Cardinals 8:15 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Athletics at Angels 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Phillies at Mets 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Dream at Sun 7 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Aces at Mercury 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
Sparks at Wings 11 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Fever at Sky noon CBSSN NA/247* 83
BOXING: PBC Fight Night
Montgomery vs. Jumakhonov 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
FOOTBALL: NFL
Bills at Dolphins 7 a.m. KHON 3 3
Raiders at Steelers 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Cowboys at Chargers 10:25 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Chiefs at Ravens 2:20 p.m. KHNL 8 8
GOLF
European: Dutch Open, final round 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Portland Classic, final round 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Fortinet Championship, final round noon GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Champions: Sanford Invitational, final round*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LACROSSE: Premier League
Championship: Teams TBA 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8
SOCCER
English: Manchester United at West Ham United 3 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
College women: Penn State at Rutgers 6 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Italian: AC Milan at Juventus 8:40 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
MLS: Orlando City at Union 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
College women: Cal State Northridge at USC 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Canadian: Atletico Ottawa at Pacific 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
College men: Duke at North Carolina 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
MLS: Los Angeles FC at Timbers 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
College women: Santa Clara at Stanford 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Mexican: Tigres UNAL at Monterrey 2:06 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited
Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester 10 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76
TENNIS: WTA
Luxembourg, Portoroz; Finals 3 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Stanford at Kentucky 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Notre Dame at Ohio State 8 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Jackson State at Mississippi State 9 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
 
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Dodgers at Reds 1:10 p.m. 990-AM
ILH football: Pac-Five vs. ‘Iolani 7:30 p.m. 1500-AM
 
Saturday
  TIME STATION
College football: Nebraska at Oklahoma 6 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
College football: Michigan State at Miami 6 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Reds 8:10 a.m. 990-AM
Pac-12 football: USC at Washington State 9 a.m. 760-AM / 95.1-FM
SEC football: Alabama at Florida 9:30 a.m. or JIP after MSU/Mia 1500-AM
NASCAR: Night Race 1:30 p.m. or JIP after USC/WSU 760-AM / 95.1-FM
MLB: Braves vs. Giants 3:05 p.m. 1500-AM
Mountain West football: San Jose State at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
 
Sunday
  TIME STATION
NFL: Raiders at Steelers 7 a.m. 830-AM
MLB: Dodgers at Reds 7:10 a.m. 990-AM
NFL: Bengals at Bears 7 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NFL: 49ers at Eagles 7 a.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Falcons at Buccaneers 10:05 a.m. or JIP after Cin/Chi 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Braves at Giants 10:05 a.m. or JIP after SF/Phi 1500-AM
NFL: Cowboys at Chargers 10:25 a.m. 760-AM / 95.1-FM
NFL: Titans at Seahawks 10:25 a.m. or JIP after LA/Cin 990-AM
MLB: Phillies at Mets 1 p.m. or JIP after Atl/TB 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NFL: Chiefs at Ravens 2:20 p.m. 1500-AM
