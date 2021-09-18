Red flag warning issued for parts of Hawaii island

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the portions of Hawaii island due to the elevated fire danger.

The warning is in effect for north and south Kohala, north and south Kona, Kau and island interiors, according to a news release.

A red flag warning means gusty winds combined with dry conditions and low moisture may result in elevated fire danger.

Officials advise caution and ask the Hawaii island community to cancel all activity that may contribute to the start of fires and plan escape routes in the event a fire threatens your area.