comscore ‘Iolani closes in on a state berth as OIA waits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Iolani closes in on a state berth as OIA waits

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani running back Brody Bantolina fended off Pac-Five’s Ezekiel Rodrigues during the first half at Aloha Stadium on Friday. Bantolina rushed 11 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani running back Brody Bantolina fended off Pac-Five’s Ezekiel Rodrigues during the first half at Aloha Stadium on Friday. Bantolina rushed 11 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.

With the OIA still four weeks from starting its regular season, ‘Iolani is just one win away from clinching a state-tournament berth. Read more

Previous Story
Game Day preview: Hawaii vs. San Jose State

Scroll Up