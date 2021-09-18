Kaimuki parts ways with former coach of the year David Tautofi

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The David Tautofi era has ended at Kaimuki.

In a press release from the coach’s Kaimuki Youth Development Organization, Tautofi stated that he was released as head football coach on Aug. 31 by school administrators.

Kaimuki’s team has struggled with roster numbers for years but never ceased to battle for playoff berths and titles. In five seasons on the field under the former Kaimuki and UCLA defensive lineman, the Bulldogs were 37-19 in Division II play. That includes a runner-up finish in 2018 and an OIA Division II championship in ’19. Coaches and media voted Tautofi to Star-Advertiser All-State Coach of the Year honors in 2019.

Notably, the Bulldogs continued to take on community service projects monthly through 2020, including a food pickup station at the school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press release did not disclose a specific reason for the dismissal. Kaimuki High School officials could not be reached for comment.

The press release from the organization of which Tautofi is the executive director said Kaimuki officials “shared concerns over non-compliance of school policies” and they “decided it would be in the best interest of the school to seek new leadership for Kaimuki Football.”

“Tautofi, who has already begun prepping his staff and athletes for this upcoming season, is disappointed by the decision,” the release stated.

The OIA regular season was set to begin on Aug. 6 but was postponed by the DOE. The final vaccination deadline is on Sept. 24, with fall sports slated to resume or begin practice on Sept. 27. The first games of the OIA football season were rescheduled to Oct. 15.

David Tautofi year by year

2015: 7-5

2016: 5-4

2017: 5-4

2018: 10-3 (2nd OIA D-II)