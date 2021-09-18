Kaimuki parts ways with former coach of the year David Tautofi
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:48 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaimuki head coach David Tautofi directed his team during a game against Kaiser on Oct. 19, 2019.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree