Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The next wave of football talent at Saint Louis finally made an appearance in 2021. Read more

The next wave of football talent at Saint Louis finally made an appearance in 2021.

The program looks in good hands for the future as the Saint Louis I-AA squad, made up of freshmen and sophomores, handled Damien 34-14 in the first game of an ILH doubleheader on Friday night at Aloha Stadium.

Nobody stood out more than 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver Kache Kaio, who caught three first-half touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who also impressed in his varsity debut.

Sagapolutele finished 30-for-47 for 336 yards and his favorite target was Kaio, who caught nine balls for 172 yards.

“(Kaio and I) played before in seventh grade. We played Pylon together,” Sagapolutele said. “That was really the only time. Then at Saint Louis we got back together. I like when he goes deep. He just beats everyone down the field.”

Saint Louis I-AA had its first game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols but managed to play a game on Oahu before the four-time defending state champion varsity squad, which plays at Punahou today at 3 p.m.

The younger Crusaders scored on their first three possessions against the Monarchs (2-2 ILH Division I) to take a 21-0 first quarter lead as Kaio caught touchdown passes of 24 and 15 yards.

His third TD catch, a 36-yard pass over the top of the Damien defense, put Saint Louis up 28-7 just before halftime.

“Jaron threw to all the open spots,” Kaio said. “He can throw deep and I go down and get it.”

Damien freshman Sylas Alaimalo made his first start at quarterback after replacing an injured Jensen Tanele in last week’s win over Pac-Five.

Alaimalo struck for a 32-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter to receiver Kamalii Lebanon, who used his taller frame to wrestle the ball away from a Crusaders defensive back on a jump ball for the score.

The Monarchs opened the third quarter with a nine-play, 78-yard drive engineered by Alaimalo, who scored on a 35-yard option keeper to make it 28-14.

Alaimalo left the game late in the third quarter with an injury and was replaced by sophomore Nalu Chinen-Zablan, who hadn’t taken a snap at quarterback at the varsity level.

The Crusaders defense had three interceptions in the fourth quarter to preserve the win. The only touchdown in the second half for the Crusaders came on a 4-yard run by Chevas Gregory Jr. with 2:18 left in the game. Gregory Jr. had 67 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

“In the beginning, we were pushing the ball. Then when we came back from halftime, we were slow,” Sagapolutele said. “Damien’s a good team. Overall, they’ve got a good, strong running game, but our defense came out to play.”

—

at Aloha Stadium

Damien (2-2) 7 0 7 0 — 14

Saint Louis II (1-0) 21 7 0 6 — 34

StL—Kache Kaio 24 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Makena Kauai kick)

StL—Kaio 15 pass from Sagapolutele (Kauai kick)

StL—Chevas Gregory Jr. 1 run (Kauai kick)

DMS—Kamalii Labanon 32 pass from Sylas Alaimalo (Rustyn Ah Yat kick)

StL—Kaio 36 pass from Sagapolutele (Kauai kick)

DMS—Alaimalo 35 run (Ah Yat kick)

StL—Gregory Jr. 4 run (pass failed)

RUSHING—Damien: Sylas Alaimalo 11-91, Nalu Chinen-Zablan 9-49, Peyton Dalmacio 12-42, team 1-(minus 14). Saint Louis: Gregory Jr. 21-67, James Steffany-Fiame 8-32, Sagapolutele 4-(minnus 4).

PASSING—Damien: Alaimalo 3-13–1-38, Chinen-Zablan 1-9-3-34. Saint Louis: Sagapolutele 30-47–0-336.