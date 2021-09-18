comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
CALENDAR
TODAY
FOOTBALL
Mountain West: San Jose State at Hawaii, 6:30 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
ILH: Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.
KAYAKING
ILH: Distance, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai.
SOCCER
College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym
WATER POLO
ILH boys division II: Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, noon, at Kamehameha.
SUNDAY
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

 

