San Jose State holds off Hawaii football team

Despite falling to score an offensive touchdown in the second half, San Jose State held on to defeat Hawaii 17-13 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams tonight at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.
A low-scoring game saw the two teams combine for 22 punts just two years after they played the first-ever FBS game without a single punt.
San Jose State led 14-13 when Rico Tolefree’s forced fumble and recovery with 4:32 remaining gave the Spartans the ball on the UH 27-yard line.
The Spartans ran clock until Matt Mercurio’s 26-yard field goal with 1:19 remaining accounted for the final points.
Hawaii got the ball one last time and drove the ball to the SJSU 21 with a seconds remaining after quarterback Chevan Cordeiro scrambled for 12 yards on fourth-and-1.
Cordeiro’s last pass went out of the back of the end zone and fell incomplete.
The Spartans, who won the conference last year, improved to 2-1. Hawaii fell to 1-3
