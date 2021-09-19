Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with possible rib injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a cart early in today’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa was injured on the team’s second series when he was sacked by A.J. Epenesa, who slammed the former Saint Louis quarterback on his back. Tagovailoa was slow to get up and struggled to get off the field.

He was later taken off the field on a cart. TV reports said it was an apparent rib injury.

The play occurred on the Dolphins’ second series on a fourth-and-2 play from Buffalo’s 48. Tagovailoa was 1-for-4 for 13 yards. He was sacked twice.

Jacoby Brissett took his place.

In another involving a Hawaii player, Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu suffered a right leg injury and was helped off the field against the Las Vegas Raiders. Alualu played high school ball at Saint Louis.