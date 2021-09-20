Waterline break cuts service to 500 homes and businesses in Pukalani, Maui

The Maui County Department of Water Supply said about 500 customers are without water in Pukalani today due to a break in an 8-inch main waterline.

The break occurred in a remote and difficult-to-reach gulch below Kamehameha Schools, according to county officials, and repair crews are on the scene, but the water outage is estimated to continue until 4 p.m. today.

The break is impacting about 500 homes and businesses from Aina Lani Drive to Keikilani Street, officials said.

Water tankers are available at the intersections of Keikilani and Nalani streets, and at Nalani and Liholani streets. Customers will need to bring containers to fill with water.

When water service is restored, officials said residents and businesses may experience brown water. They are advised to flush their waterlines first, by running their water faucets for awhile before using water.

More information is available at 270-7633.