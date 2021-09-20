Letters: Getting vaccinated is Christian thing to do; COVID restrictions confusing, contradictory; Homeschooling comment irresponsible

I am a physician and chairman of the deacons at my church, but the following opinions are my own and do not represent the views of the Queen’s Health Systems or the Southern Baptist Convention.

I encourage everyone, especially Christians, to vaccinate. The First and 14th Amendments to the Constitution give us the freedom to worship. As Christians we have a higher law.

“Though I am free and belong to no one, I have made myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible” (1 Corinthians 9:19). “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another” (John 13:35). “Greater love has no one than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).

How can we tell others that we love them and would lay down our life for them if we will not get a vaccine, wear a mask and stay away when sick?

On that day when I stand before God, He is not going to congratulate me on exercising my First and 14th Amendment constitutional rights. He is going to ask me what I did to win others to Christ.

Randall Suzuka

Mililani

Closely examine claims of religious exemptions

Here are some interesting statistics that address religious exemptions and COVID-19 vaccinations:

>> The size of the U.S. population in 2019, minus children under age 12, was 280 million.

>> 75% of the U.S. population identify as Christian or other religious affiliation and 23% are unaffiliated.

>> 46% of the population, excluding children under 12, or 128.8 million people, are currently unvaccinated.

All major religions have no objection to vaccinations, so assuming 75% of the unvaccinated subscribe to a major religion, that means 96.6 million of the unvaccinated have no valid religious exemption from getting vaccinated.

In order to have a “sincere religious belief” against receiving the vaccination, the remaining 25% must support this belief. As one employment attorney stated, “It can’t just be that it’s against my religion. (It) needs to be a sincerely held belief and not just subterfuge because you don’t trust the science.”

Vaccinations could increase significantly by closely examining those who cite religious belief as a reason for not receiving the vaccine.

Ginny Ching Edmunds

Niu Valley

COVID restrictions confusing, contradictory

The governor insists kids must go to school, vaccinated or not, and he will not require vaccinations for churchgoers even though there have been many clusters due to church services. But fans who all are required to be vaccinated cannot attend University of Hawaii football games on campus — although they can go to UH games on the mainland, of course.

Now I learn that because I am over 65, and even though I am fully vaccinated, I might be bypassed for emergency room treatment so someone who refused to be vaccinated can go in front of me.

Something is wrong with this picture.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

Coronavirus vaccine won’t cause sterility

If there was a vaccine that could cause sterilization in humans, why isn’t there one yet for cats and dogs? Surgical sterilization of pets is expensive, time-consuming and stressful to the animals.

We in the veterinary profession have been hoping for an injectable for decades. But it is not going to come from a bat-evolved respiratory viral vaccine.

There is a human viral disease that can cause male infertility. It is called mumps. If you don’t vaccinate your little boy, and he contracts it past puberty, it could cause sterility.

In countries fortunate to have access to vaccines, it is covered in routine childhood vaccinations before children enter school.

Diane Shepherd, D.V.M.

Kihei, Maui

Fans can attend UH football games safely

What’s the difference between 300-400 parents in groups of four or five, spread out over 9,000 seats outdoors at the Ching Athletic Complex, watching their sons play football for the University of Hawaii — and people we see on the beaches, tourists coming in through the crowded airports, or just activities at local shopping centers?

The answer is: none.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi already knows this. He could probably convince the governor.

Allow UH football families to attend games in person.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

Homeschooling comment irresponsible

Steve Lane, a private eye by trade, said he believes that lack of oversight of homeschooled children, with “no requirement to check if the parents are qualified,” is “why kids die” (“Missing 6-year-old girl had been pulled out of Waimanalo Elementary School,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Sept. 16).

Qualified for what? Neither Lane nor the Star-Advertiser say. The implication that “unqualified” homeschool parents are killing their children is outrageous.

This incendiary comment by Lane, and the decision by the Star-Advertiser to publish it without explanation or fact-checking, are irresponsible and defamatory to all homeschooling parents.

Dawn Garbeil

Kailua

